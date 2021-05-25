BREAKING: Micky Mellon has left Dundee United

Micky Mellon has left Dundee United after 10 months in charge at Tannadice.

Confirming Mellon’s departure in a club statement, Tangerines owner Mark Ogren revealed “a constructive and open discussion” led to a mutual agreement to part ways.

Ogren said: “Micky came into the club during a challenging period for football in general due to Covid-19 and led the team to consolidate our position in the Premiership with a ninth place position. He also brought a return to Hampden with a Scottish Cup semi-final.

“After a constructive and open discussion reviewing the season and with his initial targets reached, both parties agreed that now was the correct time to part ways.

“Micky leaves with our best wishes and gratitude for his achievement this season and we wish him every success in his future career.”

Mellon arrived at United from Tranmere Rovers in July 2020 and was tasked with ensuring the club remained in the Premiership.

Mellon linked with English return

Having comfortably cemented their top flight status and led them to the Scottish Cup semi-final, he achieved what he set out to do.

However, a parting of the ways began to look increasingly likely as the season wore on.

Mellon has been linked with managerial jobs at Doncaster Rovers and old club Tranmere (where he is currently the bookies’ favourite to take charge) in recent months – and is now free to pursue work away from Tannadice.

In bidding farewell to United fans, Mellon said: “I am immensely proud to have been manager of Dundee United and my role in improving the club’s standing in Scottish football.

“In what has been an unprecedented season due to the pandemic and in the absence of the opportunity to have a close relationship with the fantastic fan base, I leave content that I have played a substantial part in taking this club forward.

“I would like to thank the players and staff at Dundee United for their hard work and endeavour on my behalf, the board for their support during my time here and all the supporters who I had the opportunity to meet.”

United are now in the process of appointing Mellon’s replacement.

The new man at the helm will be expected to work to the long-term strategy of player development put in place under Mark Ogren’s ownership.

Affording game time necessary to the development of United’s top young players will be part of the new boss’ remit.

Mark Ogren said: “Dundee United will now look to appoint a new head coach as we look to build on the strong foundations put in place over the last few seasons in accordance with our long term performance strategy.”