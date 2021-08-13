Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Marc McNulty excited to play in his ‘best position’ after Dundee United loan return is confirmed

By Eric Nicolson
August 13, 2021, 4:20 pm Updated: August 13, 2021, 4:49 pm
Marc McNulty.
Marc McNulty is looking forward to playing in his “best position” after a second season-long loan with Dundee United was confirmed.

The 28-year-old scored five goals under Micky Mellon last season in 30 appearances but didn’t always start in his favoured role.

With Lawrence Shankland having been sold earlier this week, the stage is set for the Scotland international to be the main man up front at Tannadice.

“I’m buzzing to be back,” McNulty told United’s official website.

“I really enjoyed my time here last season. I said it was a great club that was going places.

“Obviously, there’s been a change of management but that never affected my decision in wanting to come back and, luckily, it’s not affected the club wanting me to return.

“Any player always wants to be wanted and for me when the manager wants you as a number nine and to score goals that’s a key factor. You want to play in your best position and that’s something that excites me.

“It’s a great club that has amazing people working behind the scenes.

“From Tannadice to St Andrews, all the way up to the sporting director and chairman, and is one that’s moving in the right direction.

“It was a place I wanted to come back to.”

A proven goalscorer

Head coach Tam Courts added: “We’re delighted to bring a striker of Marc’s quality back to the club. He’s a proven goalscorer in the league and now approaching his prime.

“When you look closely, he was involved in a lot of our best attacking play last year so that gives me a lot of optimism for the impact he can have once we get him up to speed.”

If international clearance is secured McNulty will feature for United in the Premier Sports Cup against Ayr United.