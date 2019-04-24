BREAKING: Manhunt under way after driver flees from police in Dundee

A manhunt is under way in Dundee after a driver failed to stop for police and then fled from his car.

Officers are currently searching the area around Longhaugh Quarry, including woodland to the west of the quarry beside Longhaugh Road, after attempting to stop a vehicle.

The vehicle failed to stop and the driver abandoned the car somewhere in the Murrayfield Drive area.

An eyewitness said police vehicles were parked close to the junction of Longhaugh Road and Pitkerro Road, close to the Iceland store, at around 12.15pm.

She said: “I was passing by and there were police cars sitting with their lights on and it looked as though there were police in the area where there used to be a hotel.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed a search was under way.

He said: “We are currently looking for a driver of a vehicle that failed to stop in the Murrayfield Drive area. There is no suggestion he is a risk to the public.”