BREAKING: Man with 'serious injuries' pronounced dead on Douglas street as police cordon off area By Steven Rae and Katy Scott September 8, 2021, 5:02 pm Updated: September 8, 2021, 5:18 pm Police have cordoned off the area. A man has died in Dundee after being found with serious injuries on a street in Douglas. Police were called to Ballindean Terrace on Wednesday afternoon and have cordoned off the area. A spokesperson said: "Around 2.55pm on Wednesday, police were called to a property on Ballindean Terrace, Dundee, following a report of a man with serious injuries.