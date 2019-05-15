BREAKING: Man, 19, arrested in connection with nude pics of Dundee women appearing online

A man has been arrested in connection with naked pictures of Dundee women allegedly being posted online without their permission.

As reported back in March, dozens of local women had taken to social media to complain about private photos – some allegedly including girls as young as 14 – being collected in a large online archive and then allegedly shared via a file-sharing website.

The link to the cache of files was said to have been distributed on social media and on a message board.

The names of the women and girls – said to be more than 30 in total – were reportedly included with the images.

Today, police said: “We can confirm that a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an investigation from March, about personal photographs of numerous women from Dundee being posted online without their permission.

“Inquiries are continuing, and we will provide further updates in due course.”