Emergency services have attended a major incident in Perth city centre this morning.

The city’s Atholl Street has been closed from Rose Terrace to North Methven Street after reports that a stairway collapsed in a close.

Three fire crews from Perth Fire Station along with one crew from Newburgh raced to the scene along with police and ambulance.

A property in Atholl Street was evacuated but there is no indication yet of any reported injuries.

One eyewitness said: “It looks really serious. All streets in the immediate area have been cordoned off and all emergency services are in attendance.

“The police have put tape up a fair way away from where it has happened and the traffic is horrendous.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Officers were called out to attend an incident in Perth city centre this morning.

“Three appliances attended from Perth Fire Station attended along with one from Newburgh.

“A property in Rose Terrace was evacuated and the incident is still ongoing.”