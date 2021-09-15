Main railway line through Fife closed after train fire at Cupar station

Fire crews are tackling a blaze on board a Caledonian Sleeper train at Cupar railway station – forcing the main railway line through Fife to close.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.45am on Wednesday.

It is not known if any passengers were on board at the time.

One witness told The Courier how the “flames and smoke were pretty bad at one point” as the blaze took hold.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at Cupar railway station where a passenger train is on fire. The fire is located in the front carriage.

“It’s not confirmed if there were any passengers onboard at the time. There are two appliances in attendance from Cupar and one from Auchtermuchty.

“We received the call at 5.46am and are still at the scene at present.”

The blaze is causing major disruption on the rail network.

ScotRail says it is unable to run trains through the area as a result, and it is also struggling to source replacement bus services as most vehicles are tied up in school runs.

The operator has confirmed it is putting a diversion in place for services heading to and from Dundee – but there will be delays.

UPDATE: We're going to divert our Edinburgh – Aberdeen trains that via Perth wherever we can. This will add some time to your journey, but it will remove the need to travel by bus. ^Angus — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 15, 2021

However, Edinburgh to Arbroath services have been suspended.

Passengers are being asked to change at Dundee for stations between the city and Arbroath.

LNER is also warning that its trains are being affected.

A tweet from Network Rail said: “The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Ladybank & Dundee.

“We’ve stopped traffic on both lines to allow them to do this, meaning no trains are currently able to run. Check with your train for service updates.”

More to follow.