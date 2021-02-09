Tuesday, February 9th 2021 Show Links
Main approach to Carnoustie closed by snow chaos

by Graham Brown
February 9, 2021, 4:48 pm Updated: February 9, 2021, 5:45 pm
© Gareth Jennings/DCT MediaThe Dundee to Glamis road closed because of snow on Thursday, January 14.
Police have closed a main road into Carnoustie due to the weather chaos.

They reported “multiple vehicles” stuck in the snow on Carlogie Road between the town and Muirdrum.

The road is the main link to the east end of the town from the A92 Dundee to Arbroath dual carriageway.

The situation worsened during Tuesday afternoon as heavy snow fell across the district.

 

Operations are believed to be underway to recover some of the stranded motorists.

However, drivers have been advised to avoid the area.