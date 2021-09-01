News / Local / Fife Kirkcaldy Esplanade taped off after body found in water By Lindsey Hamilton September 1, 2021, 9:26 am Updated: September 1, 2021, 12:13 pm Kirkcaldy Esplanade was taped off by police on Wednesday morning after a body was found in the water. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8am. Officers sealed off an area from the Thistle car park to Volunteers Green following the discovery. Kinghorn’s lifeboat crew was also called out at around 8.15am Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe