Dundee United legend Jim McLean has died at the age of 83.

United’s greatest ever manager had been living with dementia in a care home before his passing.

In an incredible reign at Tannadice, McLean guided the Tangerines to the league title and two League Cup triumphs.

He also made the club a force on the continent, taking his men to the European Cup semi-final in 1984 and the Uefa Cup final three years later.

McLean – who appeared for Hamilton Accies, Clyde, Dundee and Kilmarnock during his playing career – also served as United chairman until 2000.

United said in a statement: “Dundee United are extremely saddened to learn Jim Mclean has passed away.

“An integral part of our history and rise to the forefront of European football, Jim was simply a titan of Dundee United folklore, cherished by the United family the world over.

“He will be sorely missed by us all.

“Jim was an inside forward with Hamilton Academical and Clyde before joining Dundee in 1965, ironically making his debut in the 5-0 defeat to United on 11 September. He moved on to Kilmarnock in 1968, before returning to Dens Park as a coach in 1970.

“When Jerry Kerr retired as Dundee United manager in 1971 after 12 years at Tannadice, the United board offered the position to 34 year-old McLean, who accepted the job as his first managerial role.

“McLean’s original philosophy was to produce his own young players through a Youth programme, and complimented them with more experienced players brought in from around Scotland.

“He led the Club to its first ever Scottish Cup Final in 1974, and in 1979 he guided the team to its first ever major honour, the League Cup. The team retained the trophy the following year as Cup Finals became a regular occurrence.

“The highlight of his tenure at the Club was the 1982/83 season, where the team fought off challenges from Celtic and Aberdeen to win the Premier Division for the first and so far only time.

“Under McLean, the Club became known throughout Europe, reaching the Semi-Finals of the European Cup in 1984, and the UEFA Cup Final in 1987.

“Whilst still in his role as manager, McLean was made director in 1984 and became Club Chairman in 1988. Staying on at boardroom level, he retired as manager in 1993, after an incredible 21 years and seven months in the hot seat.

“In remembrance of Jim, the flags at Tannadice will fly at half-mast.”

Statement from the McLean family: pic.twitter.com/ty5gWs7MUF — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 26, 2020

The McLean family added: “Jim was a much loved husband, father, brother, uncle and father-in-law, and we will all sadly miss him.

“His remarkable six decade career made him a true legend not only at Dundee United, but across the world of football.

“Jim’s achievements in leading Dundee United to the Scottish Premier League title in 1983 and to the semi-final of the following season’s European Cup are unlikely ever to be repeated.

Dundee United are extremely saddened to learn club legend Jim Mclean has passed away.

https://t.co/sKLpUgTUQO pic.twitter.com/HK2f73MzQP — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) December 26, 2020

“This is a very sad day for our family, but we will be eternally proud of Jim.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time for our family.”