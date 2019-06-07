Friday, June 7th 2019 Show Links
BREAKING: Jeremy Kyle to be quizzed by MPs about the suicide of guest

by Steven Rae
June 7, 2019, 2:11 pm Updated: June 7, 2019, 3:52 pm
© SuppliedJeremy Kyle presented the show for 14 years.
TV host Jeremy Kyle has been asked to give evidence to MPs after a guest on his hit ITV show committed suicide.

ITV bosses cancelled the long-running talk show programme following the death last month of a guest after he appeared on the show.

MPs on the Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee have asked him to help with their investigation into duty of care to reality TV contestants.

They will be speaking with the channel’s bosses on June 25, they revealed today.

