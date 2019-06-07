BREAKING: Jeremy Kyle to be quizzed by MPs about the suicide of guest

TV host Jeremy Kyle has been asked to give evidence to MPs after a guest on his hit ITV show committed suicide.

ITV bosses cancelled the long-running talk show programme following the death last month of a guest after he appeared on the show.

MPs on the Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee have asked him to help with their investigation into duty of care to reality TV contestants.

Did the Jeremy Kyle show exercise a duty of care towards its participants? What are the wider issues brought up by reality TV and other shows like @LoveIsland? We'll be questioning @ITV on Tuesday 25th June. We have also invited Jeremy Kyle to give evidence to our inquiry. pic.twitter.com/OShCWymuo1 — Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (@CommonsCMS) June 7, 2019

They will be speaking with the channel’s bosses on June 25, they revealed today.