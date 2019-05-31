BREAKING: James McPake and Jimmy Nicholl announced as Dundee management team

Dundee have appointed James McPake as manager with Jimmy Nicholl named as McPake’s assistant manager.

Former skipper McPake, 34, steps up from youth coach on a rolling contract to replace Jim McIntyre who was sacked after the club’s relegation from the top flight.

Alloa Athletic boss Jim Goodwin had been expected to get the job but talks broke down.

McPake took the team for the final game of the season, a 3-2 loss to St Mirren.

He joined Dundee in 2014 and the last of his 55 appearances for the club came in January 2016, with injury forcing him to retire last year.