BREAKING: ITV confirms Jeremy Kyle show cancelled permanently after ‘suicide’ of guest

The Jeremy Kyle Show has been permanently cancelled following the apparent suicide of guest Steve Dymond.

Carolyn McCall, ITV’s CEO, said today: “Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

“The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

“Everyone at ITV’s thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond.”

The statement comes after guest Steve Dymond was found dead in his bedroom just days after his appearance on the show.

During his appearance, according to reports from audience members, Dymond, 63, fell to the floor crying after failing a lie detector test that said he’d been unfaithful to his fiancée, Jane Callaghan.