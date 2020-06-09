BREAKING: Huge Dundee industrial fire released asbestos fumes into the air

Authorities in Dundee, including emergency services, Dundee City Council and NHS Tayside’s Public Health team, have been working closely together following Sunday night’s major fire at storage premises in Dundee.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze, at a building within the Baldovie Industrial Estate, is continuing.

Tests have also now established the presence of white asbestos from the building’s roof. White asbestos is the most commonly used kind and is often found in roofs and ceilings.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “The public should be reassured that advice from NHS Tayside’s Public Health team is that on the basis of international evidence, the risk to human health from large fires involving asbestos is negligible.

“The ongoing risk to the health of the local population and those who were in the vicinity at the time of this fire is extremely low.

“As smoke from fires can irritate the airways, the advice remains that local residents, particularly those with long term health issues or respiratory conditions should stay indoors and keep windows closed until the smoke plume has passed.

“If local residents find any debris or material from the fire in their garden or near their property, as a precaution, the advice is not to touch it and to contact Dundee City Council’s Environmental Health team on 01382 433710 for advice.”

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the incident, Drumgeith Road remains closed to through traffic and there are further restrictions on Forties Road.

The household waste recycling centre at Baldovie remains closed to the public today.