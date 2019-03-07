BREAKING: Hospital bug shuts ward at Dundee hospital

Ward Five at Royal Victoria Hospital has been closed to new admissions.

The closure has been announced due to several cases of sickness thought to be caused by norovirus, more commonly known as the winter vomiting bug.

Norovirus causes a range of symptoms including vomiting and diarrhoea and can take several days to leave a person’s system.

The ward has been closed to new patients as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

NHS Tayside said that all appropriate infection control measures have been put in place.

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “To help us minimise the spread of these bugs, we ask people who may be feeling unwell or experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea not to visit their friends and family members who are in hospital.

“We would urge them to stay away until at least 48 hours after they are free of all symptoms.”