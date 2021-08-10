Gordon Strachan set to quit Dundee for Celtic return

Gordon Strachan is on the verge of quitting Dundee for Celtic, according to reports.

It has long been rumoured that the technical director at Dens Park, appointed two years ago, was being lined up for an advisory role at the club he managed.

And the Daily Record are now reporting that a deal to take him back to Celtic Park could be confirmed as early as this week.

Strachan has led a review of Dundee’s academy set-up and been on-hand for advice for when rookie first team boss James McPake has chosen to seek it.

It is understood his new role at Celtic will be to oversee the Hoops’ strategic planning and youth development.