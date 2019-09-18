Wednesday, September 18th 2019 Show Links
BREAKING: Former Rangers star Fernando Ricksen dies aged 43

by Steven Rae
September 18, 2019, 11:37 am Updated: September 18, 2019, 3:42 pm
© PAFernando Ricksen has died aged 43.
Fernando Ricksen has died aged 43.
Fernando Ricksen has died after a long battle with motor neurone disease.

A statement from Rangers read: “Rangers is deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neurone disease.”

© PA
Fernando Ricksen during a benefit match at Ibrox.

The Dutchman bravely fought motor neurone disease for six years following his diagnosis in 2013 and the Ibrox club supported him throughout his battle against the degenerative condition.

He announced he had the condition during a live recording of a talk show in his native Holland (see video below).

© Twitter/broxi63
Fernando Ricksen lived in a hospice in the final months of his life and used a computer to talk, similar to the one Stephen Hawking used.

The popular player died in the early hours of this morning in a hospice outside Glasgow.

He spent six years in Scotland, and in his time with Rangers won two league titles, two Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

Ricksen picked up 12 caps for the Netherlands, and also won the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award in 2005, alongside John Hartson.

Dundee United also paid their respects, saying Ricksen had “battled MND with tremendous courage”.

