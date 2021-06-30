Former Dundee United target Jake Doyle-Hayes in talks with Hibs

Jake Doyle-Hayes is in talks with Hibs after Dundee United ended their pursuit of the midfielder.

Courier Sport understands Doyle-Hayes indicated his readiness to sign for United earlier this week.

However, the player’s representative then revealed discussions with other clubs had continued and asked the Tangerines for more time to pursue talks.

As a result, the Tannadice club withdrew their interest.

Hibs are now front-runners for the 22-year-old’s signature – and it is understood discussions are moving swiftly.

The Irishman starred for St Mirren last season and Buddies boss Jim Goodwin also offered him a deal to remain in Paisley.

Doyle-Hayes’ preference was a move to United – but he now looks destined for Easter Road.