BREAKING: Former Dundee United coach Laurie Ellis joins Queen of the South

Dundee United former coach Laurie Ellis has joined Queen of the South as assistant manager.
United confirmed the former assistant boss’ departure from Tannadice today.
As the Tele revealed at the time, the former Raith Rovers stalwart was put on gardening leave back in January.
In a tweet on the club website, Queen of the South said they were “delighted to announce” Ellis had joined the club as assistant manager.
We are delighted to announce that Laurie Ellis has agreed to join the club as assistant manager. > https://t.co/Xxr3brSoC4 pic.twitter.com/9buvHFElDI
— Queen of the South (@OfficialQosFC) March 21, 2019