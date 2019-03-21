Thursday, March 21st 2019 Show Links
BREAKING: Former Dundee United coach Laurie Ellis joins Queen of the South

by Steven Rae
March 21, 2019, 3:52 pm
Laurie Ellis has joined Queen of the South
Dundee United former coach Laurie Ellis has joined Queen of the South as assistant manager.

United confirmed the former assistant boss’ departure from Tannadice today.

As the Tele revealed at the time, the former Raith Rovers stalwart was put on gardening leave back in January.

In a tweet on the club website, Queen of the South said they were “delighted to announce” Ellis had joined the club as assistant manager.

