BREAKING: Euro 2020 football tournament cancelled following Covid-19 outbreak

Euro 2020 has been postponed to 2021 as a result of the coronavirus crisis, the Norwegian Football Association has announced.

The tournament was due to have been held this year from June 12 to July 12 across 12 countries, including matches in Glasgow, London and Dublin.

The Norwegian FA tweeted: “Uefa has decided that the Euros should be postponed until 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year.”

The postponement frees a month to try to finish club competitions including the Champions and Europa Leagues, however it will cause another headache, given the women’s European Championship is scheduled to take place in England between July 7 August 1 next year.

Wembley was due to host seven matches at Euro 2020, including the semi-finals and final.

