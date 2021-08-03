Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

BREAKING: Emergency services at gas leak in Fife

By Lindsey Hamilton
August 3, 2021, 7:58 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 8:06 pm
To go with story by Lindsey Hamilton. gas leak Picture shows; gas leak. Dunfermline. Supplied by Fife jammers Date; 03/08/2021
To go with story by Lindsey Hamilton. gas leak Picture shows; gas leak. Dunfermline. Supplied by Fife jammers Date; 03/08/2021

Emergency services are currently attending a gas leak in a residential area in Fife.

Scottish Fire and Rescue are at the scene at Allan Crescent in Dunfermline.

Gas leak Allan Crescent, Dunfermline

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at around 6.45pm about a gas leak in Allan Crescent, Dunfermline.

“We have two fire appliances from Dunfermline on scene at the moment.

“At this stage we have no further information.”

Police Scotland are also in attendance.

 

More follows