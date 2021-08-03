BREAKING: Emergency services at gas leak in Fife

Emergency services are currently attending a gas leak in a residential area in Fife.

Scottish Fire and Rescue are at the scene at Allan Crescent in Dunfermline.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at around 6.45pm about a gas leak in Allan Crescent, Dunfermline.

“We have two fire appliances from Dunfermline on scene at the moment.

“At this stage we have no further information.”

Police Scotland are also in attendance.

More follows