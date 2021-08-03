News / Local / Fife BREAKING: Emergency services at gas leak in Fife By Lindsey Hamilton August 3, 2021, 7:58 pm Updated: August 3, 2021, 8:06 pm To go with story by Lindsey Hamilton. gas leak Picture shows; gas leak. Dunfermline. Supplied by Fife jammers Date; 03/08/2021 Emergency services are currently attending a gas leak in a residential area in Fife. Scottish Fire and Rescue are at the scene at Allan Crescent in Dunfermline. Gas leak Allan Crescent, Dunfermline A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call at around 6.45pm about a gas leak in Allan Crescent, Dunfermline. “We have two fire appliances from Dunfermline on scene at the moment. “At this stage we have no further information.” Police Scotland are also in attendance. More follows Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe