Dunfermline complete the signing of Deniz Mehmet from Dundee United

Dunfermline have secured the signing of goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet from Dundee United.

Mehmet, 28, has penned a two-year deal with the Championship outfit and becomes Peter Grant’s second signing as boss following the capture of Nikolay Todorov last week.

Grant has made no secret of his desire to provide competition for Owain Fôn Williams between the sticks and Mehmet has been assured the No.1 spot is very much up for grabs.

Mehmet could make his first appearance in Dunfermline colours against Spartans on Wednesday evening.

As well as proving an able back-up at United — deputising admirably for Benjamin Siegrist at the tail end last season — Mehmet has also turned out for Falkirk, Queen of the South and Port Vale in British football.

United, meanwhile, have recently turned down a six-figure fee from Ipswich Town for in-demand Siegrist, while promising teenager Jack Newman is likely to step up in the pecking order following Mehmet’s exit.