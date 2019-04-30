BREAKING: Dundee’s American owners pledge commitment to club

Dundee’s American owners have reiterated their commitment to the Dark Blues, whatever division they find themselves in next season.

With the Dens Parkers facing relegation as soon as this weekend, questions have been raised over whether or not Texas-based Tim Keyes and his man on the ground in Dundee, managing director John nelms, would still have the appetite to continue their now six year sojourn in scottish football.

In a lunchtime statement they have made it clear they do. While dropping to the Championship will represent a financial blow for Keyes that is likely to run into seven figure, he remains determined to see plans that include a brand new stadium and a team that’s a permanent fixture in the top division become a reality.

And once again Keyes is putting his money where his mouth is. This week Dundee are announcing a share issue that will his Football Partners scotland group increase their shareholding in the club to over 75%.

