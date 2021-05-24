A Dundee woman who burned a child’s leg with a hot iron has been handed an unpaid work order as a direct alternative to a prison sentence.

Coral Chalmers was convicted by a jury of the crime after a trial at Dundee Sheriff Court last month.

Chalmers, 22, was convicted of causing the boy to suffer injury at an address in Dundee by burning his leg with an iron between November 28 and 30 2019.

She had faced a charge that “severe” injury was caused but was convicted of the lesser charge.

Chalmers, of the city’s Ballindean Road, claimed to the court the child had been burned on a cooker as she held him while reaching up to a cupboard.

She said the burn was so inconsequential, the youngster made no noise when it happened and she did not notice the triangular-shaped burn until the next day.

During her evidence, Chalmers said she felt “horrible” about his injury but denied using the iron at any point or deliberately injuring the child.

Medical experts stated the wound was “non-accidental”.

Paediatric expert Dr Jenny Fraser concluded the shape of the injury would have most likely have been caused by the iron that was found at the scene.

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael made it clear the imposition of the community payback order was a direct alternative to a prison term.