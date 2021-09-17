Dundee winger Declan McDaid set to join Falkirk on loan

Dundee winger Declan McDaid is set to join Falkirk on loan.

The former Ayr United man has come off the bench on three occasions for the Dark Blues in the Premiership this season and three in the League Cup but has yet to start a game.

The 25-year-old is keen to get regular first team football and Dundee boss James McPake has plenty of attacking options at Dens Park.

Last season a loan to Partick Thistle had been lined up but that was cancelled after the lower leagues resumption was delayed and McDaid caught the eye in training.

Falkirk sit fourth in the League One table but have lost their last two games.

They play Dumbarton on Saturday, when McDaid could make his debut.