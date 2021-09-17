Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Dundee FC

Dundee winger Declan McDaid set to join Falkirk on loan

By Eric Nicolson
September 17, 2021, 3:30 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 3:52 pm
Declan McDaid.
Declan McDaid.

Dundee winger Declan McDaid is set to join Falkirk on loan.

The former Ayr United man has come off the bench on three occasions for the Dark Blues in the Premiership this season and three in the League Cup but has yet to start a game.

The 25-year-old is keen to get regular first team football and Dundee boss James McPake has plenty of attacking options at Dens Park.

Last season a loan to Partick Thistle had been lined up but that was cancelled after the lower leagues resumption was delayed and McDaid caught the eye in training.

Falkirk sit fourth in the League One table but have lost their last two games.

They play Dumbarton on Saturday, when McDaid could make his debut.