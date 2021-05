Kilmarnock stand in the way of Dundee’s dream of a return to Scotland’s top table.

The Dark Blues booked their place in the play-off final with a 3-1 aggregate win over Raith Rovers on Saturday night.

And they waited patiently to discover who their opponents would be on the final day of the Premiership season.

Dens boss James McPake knew he would be preparing to face one of Kilmarnock, Ross County or Hamilton, though Accies required an unlikely 9-0 win to get off bottom.