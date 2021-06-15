BREAKING: Dundee United snap up ex-Scotland star Charlie Mulgrew

Dundee United have signed former Scotland defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Mulgrew has put pen to paper on a two-year-deal at Tannadice.

The 35-year-old ex-Aberdeen, Celtic and Blackburn Rovers man becomes new Tangerines head coach Thomas Courts’ first signing.

Mulgrew spent time on loan at United in 2006 and has made more than 500 professional appearances, picking up 44 caps for Scotland along the way.

Courts said: “I’m excited to have a player of Charlie’s winning pedigree available to me for the next two years.

“I believe that he joins an existing group of senior players who already give everything to make Dundee United better on the pitch.

“Charlie is renowned for his leadership and impact on young players which is something that will be valuable in their development.”