BREAKING: Dundee United announce loan signing of Manchester United and Wales star Dylan Levitt

Dundee United have signed highly-rated Manchester United and Wales playmaker Dylan Levitt on loan.

The Tannadice club have moved in for Levitt – capped nine times by Wales – to bolster their attacking threat.

Levitt, 20, has played just once for the Old Trafford side – in a 2-1 Europa League defeat to Astana in 2019.

But he is highly-rated by the English Premier League giants and boasts impressive technical skills.

After loan spells at Charlton and Croatian side NK Istra, Levitt was part of Wales Euro 2020 squad.

He was unveiled by the Tannadice club on Friday and will go into the squad for Sunday’s trip to St Johnstone.

Welcome Dylan Levitt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 The 20-year-old Welsh Internationalist becomes our latest signing 🟠⚫️ Subject to International clearance, Dylan will be available for Sunday's visit to Perth https://t.co/TXw8UUuZio — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) August 20, 2021

Levitt will soon be joined by winger Ilmari Niskanen, who has agreed terms with United.

Work permit issues may yet delay the debut of the Finland international.

“I am excited to be here,” Levitt told Dundee United’s official website.

“As soon as I heard United were interested it was a move I wanted to happen.

“I am here to help Dundee United achieve their goals but I also see this as an important part of my continued personal development.”

United boss Thomas Courts added: “Dylan is a versatile midfielder who enjoys controlling games and producing assists for attacking players.

“Already a Welsh international, and part of their recent Euros squad, he’s a young player with ambitions to play at the top level.

“I believe that he’s capable of playing with all of our existing midfielders.

“But he brings something different, which will give us better options and more flexibility for the season ahead.”