BREAKING: Dundee to appoint James McPake as manager

Dundee are set to appoint James McPake as their new manager with the club’s caretaker boss to be unveiled tomorrow.

The 34-year-old former club captain will step up from his current role as reserve and U/18s coach to take his first full-time manager’s role.

The Dark Blues had been deep in talks with both McPake and Alloa manager Jim Goodwin through the week but, after talks broke down with the former St Mirren captain, have opted for their former skipper.

McPake is expected to team up with ex-Scotland boss Gordon Strachan as club managing director John Nelms finalises talks with the former Dens Park midfielder over the coming days.