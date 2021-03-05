Dundee street sealed off by police as investigators probe property

A Dundee street has been cordoned off by police as part of an ongoing enquiry.

Officers descended on Troon Avenue in Ardler on Friday afternoon.

Their investigation appears to focus on a large detached house.

Forensic officers were seen leaving the garage of the property, and closing the door behind them.

Other officers – both uniformed and in plain clothes – have stationed outside the house since about 4pm.

A man was seen to be led by police from the property into a police car.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the investigation, but confirmed there was no danger to the wider public.

One neighbour said: “I heard the sirens and then saw loads of police arrive on the scene.

“No one seems to know what’s happening.”

Another said: “The whole thing is very strange.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently dealing with an ongoing enquiry at an address in Troon Avenue in Dundee.

“The incident is contained and there is no danger to the wider community.”