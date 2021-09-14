News / Dundee VIDEO: Smoke pours from Albert Street flat as Dundee firefighters tackle blaze By Katy Scott and Amie Flett September 14, 2021, 12:11 pm Updated: September 14, 2021, 1:47 pm A man has been taken to hospital after firefighters tackled a blaze in a ground-floor flat on Albert Street in Dundee. Three fire engines and several police vehicles were called to the scene in Stobswell. Footage from the scene showed smoke pouring out the window of the tenement, near the corner with McGill Street. One man has been treated for smoke inhalation. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe