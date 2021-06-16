Wednesday, June 16th 2021 Show Links
Dundee sign ex-Mansfield Town defender Ryan Sweeney

By Ewan Smith
June 16, 2021, 3:11 pm Updated: June 16, 2021, 4:38 pm
© SYSTEMNew Dundee signing Ryan Sweeney By David Young
Dundee boss James McPake has made his third summer transfer move – securing the signature of former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Ryan Sweeney.

McPake has moved  for Sweeney, 24, after he was released by Mansfield Town, having netted seven goals in 122 appearances for the English League Two side.

Towering defender Sweeney, who started out at AFC Wimbledon and had spells at Stoke City and Bristol City, picked up nine caps for Republic of Ireland’s Under-21 side.

He becomes the Dark Blues’ third arrival since they clinched a return to the Scottish Premiership.

Playmaker Paul McMullan, who impressed during Dundee’s promotion campaign, completed his permanent switch from city rivals Dundee United last week.

New Dundee signing Ryan Sweeney puts pen to paper.

Highly-rated former Ayr United star Luke McCowan has also joined McPake’s team.

Sweeney has agreed a deal until 2023 at Dundee and will wear the number 5 shirt.

