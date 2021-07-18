Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
BREAKING: Dundee set to sign former Celtic striker Cillian Sheridan

By George Cran
July 18, 2021, 10:30 pm
Cillian Sheridan has been training with Dundee.
Cillian Sheridan is set to become Dundee’s latest signing after agreeing terms at Dens Park.

The former Celtic and St Johnstone striker has been training with the Dark Blues for the past fortnight after leaving Polish side Wisla Plock.

Dens gaffer James McPake was searching for extra presence up front ahead of the club’s return to the Premiership following Osman Sow’s departure at the end of last season.

And Sheridan is the man he wants to bolster Dundee’s frontline with the 32-year-old impressing during his short time with the club.

Republic of Ireland international Sheridan is expected to put pen to paper on a two-year deal on Monday.

Return to Scotland

That will see the striker return to Scottish football for the first time since leaving Kilmarnock in 2013.

Since then he has plied his trade across the globe, including spells in Poland, Cyprus, New Zealand and Israel.

Cillian Sheridan celebrates scoring for Wisla Plock.

He was most successful in Cyprus, winning a league and cup double twice as well as featuring in the Champions League group stage for APOEL against Barcelona, PSG and Ajax.

He also won the Bulgarian Cup with CSKA Sofia in between loan spells at St Johnstone after leaving his first club Celtic.

What Dundee are looking for

Speaking earlier this month, Dundee boss McPake said of Sheridan: “We know his pedigree, he’s a very good player and is looking good and sharp in training.

“He’s the type we are looking for. He’s physical but also brings quality.

“I think you can go out there and sign a 6ft 5in guy from somewhere and people would say you’ve ticked a box by signing a big striker.

“But what we want to do is be very picky. We have a very good group, I think you can see that, so we want to get the right type of person.

Dundee boss James McPake.

“He also has to be able to have the quality to affect things in the Premiership. Otherwise you might as well just pick a name from a hat.

“We’ve been cautious in our approach, like we are with every signing.

“We are looking and there are other areas of the team we are trying to strengthen but we aren’t just looking to fill a squad, they have to be the right one.”

Sheridan has evidently proved himself to be the kind of personality the Dark Blues are looking for and is set to be unveiled at the start of this week.

 

