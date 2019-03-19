BREAKING: Dundee hospital to close with possible staff redundancies

Fernbrae Hospital, in Perth Road in Dundee, will close in May, it has been announced.

The private facility will close due to falling number of people with private health insurance, owners BMI Healthcare said.

Staff were told of the decision today, with hospital bosses “stressing their determination to help the workforce on the next stages of their careers”.

It is understood the hospital employs 25 clinical staff and 25 non-clinical employees.

The hospital staff are now entering a consultation period which will include options for each individual, which may include redundancy or – if a suitable position is found – another role within one of Fernbrae’s sister hospitals.

The company is also organising local job fairs and CV-writing workshops.

New patients yet to have their first consultation will see their care transfer elsewhere, and in the meantime, the hospital will complete as much scheduled treatment as possible.

A spokesman for BMI Healthcare said: “Our focus now, as it has always been, is on the delivery of safe healthcare. We need to make sure that we look after our patients and equally support our staff as they consider their own next moves.

“The measures we are putting in place for each patient will ensure safe continuity of care. We will be contacting all patients in order of appointment to arrange the next steps in consultation with their consultants.

“If any patient have an urgent query they could leave their name with our patient contact number 0800 096 2254 and the hospital will contact them.

“The staff are to be commended for their dedication to patient care. Our duty now is to repay that commitment by helping them as best we can with practical and other support.”