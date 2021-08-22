BREAKING: Dundee hit by Covid cases ahead of midday Hibs clash

Dundee have been hit by two Covid-19 cases ahead of their Premiership clash with Hibs today.

The Dark Blues will be without the two affected first-team players for the home fixture at midday.

A Dundee statement said: “The club is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities who have determined there is no need for others to isolate as a result.”

With no close contacts found, the club has avoided the sort of chaotic preparations that affected their opening league game against St Mirren.

It is understood the process manager James McPake complained about last month has been simplified in the time since.

The club are unable to confirm which players are affected due to medical confidentiality.

“It hit me hard. I struggled for five days and probably a good six weeks after that I struggled to play football at the level that I wanted to.”@Charlie26Adam talks about his experience with covid. Charlie has now had both doses of the vaccine.@NHSTayside | #thedee pic.twitter.com/S3oT1WADHI — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) July 7, 2021

Dundee were missing six first-team players for their final Premier Sports Cup group match against Forfar last month.

That rolled on into the days preceding their home match with the Buddies, prompting McPake to call it a “ridiculous” situation.

It later emerged that Shaun Byrne had been the player who contracted the virus.

Over the past 18 months Jason Cummings, Charlie Adam, Lee Ashcroft and Graham Dorrans also tested positive while at the club.