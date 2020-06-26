BREAKING: Dundee have asked Dark Blues stars to take wage cuts of up to 30 per cent

Dundee players have been asked to take wage cuts of up to 30 per cent.

Tele Sport understands James McPake’s Dark Blues stars have until next week to respond to Dens Park chiefs following the request.

It comes just hours after managing director John Nelms urged fans to buy season tickets NOW to ease financial pressure on the club.

A dramatic day for Dundee also saw boss James McPake’s No2 Jimmy Nicholl and first-team sports scientist Cammy McDermid become the first victims of cost-cutting.

Uncertainty surrounding the start of the Championship season has seen the Dark Blues shift just 10 per cent of the season books they would normally expect to have sold at this stage of the year.

Lack of sales has contributed to a £500,000 drop in revenue.

The club are now working towards an October 17 start date for the new campaign and Nelms has called on supporters to help.

“The biggest issue is season tickets,” he said.

“If you have the means, the wherewithal and are intending to buy a season ticket it would certainly help if that was done sooner rather than later.

“That helps mould everything that we’re doing. It’s the biggest budget income item that we have every year.

“It really is going to help bolster the club.

“But I know it’s a difficult time. If you can, please help. If you can’t, we understand. There are bigger things in the world than what we’re doing.

“We will find a way through this but we absolutely need everybody’s help to do it.”