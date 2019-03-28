BREAKING: Dundee FC rocked by news that defender is out for rest of the season

Dundee have been rocked by the news defender Andrew Davies has suffered another break to his foot and underwent surgery today.

The experienced central defender was brought in during the January transfer window to bolster a leaky Dens defence but is yet to make his debut for the club.

Just days after signing, the former Ross County captain snapped a bone in his foot in a bounce game against St Johnstone.

The hope was he would be fit enough to be considered for a bow in dark blue this weekend at St Mirren.

That has been put off indefinitely now after Dundee boss Jim McIntyre today confirmed Davies had broken the same metatarsal in training just as he neared a return to full fitness.

The 34-year-old went under the knife today to sort the problem and won’t feature again this campaign.