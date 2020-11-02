Dundee confirm Dark Blues star is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19

A Dundee FC player has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating.

The Dens Park club revealed the news late this afternoon.

The Dark Blues stated: “The club can confirm that a member of our playing squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The player was tested on Sunday and produced a positive result.

“He is currently self-isolating in line with all government guidelines.

“In accordance with current Covid regulations both the SFA and SPFL have been informed.”

It is not the first time the virus had an impact on the Dundee squad.

Cammy Kerr and Declan McDaid missed the pre-season clash with Peterhead after a member of the latter’s family tested positive for Covid-19.

The duo share a house so both had to go into isolation.

This latest blow comes ahead of the televised trip to Alloa in the Championship on Friday night.