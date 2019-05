Dundee FC have confirmed that former captain James McPake will take control of first team affairs this week.

Former defender McPake has been part of the backroom staff since his retirement in January 2018.

He will take the team for training and will oversee the final Ladbrokes Premiership match of the season against St. Mirren at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park on Saturday, following the sacking of Jim McIntyre on Sunday.

