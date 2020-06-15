BREAKING: Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone learn their fate for next season as SPFL reconstruction bid fails

The SPFL have confirmed the latest plan for league reconstruction has failed.

Dundee United and St Johnstone will therefore kick off the new campaign in a 12-team Premiership.

The Championship will have 10 member clubs, along with Leagues One and Two, with Dundee playing only 27 matches after second tier clubs approved plans for a curtailed season, starting on October 17.

The now dismissed proposal for a 14-10-10-10 league set up would have seen Hearts, Partick Thistle and Stranraer saved from the drop, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Falkirk and Edinburgh City promoted, and Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers added to the list of senior clubs.

The plan required the support of 11 of the 12 top-flight sides as well as 75% of all 42 clubs, but, in today’s indicative vote, just 16 clubs suggested they would be in favour should the proposal have progressed to a formal ballot.