BREAKING: Dundee defender Darren O’Dea announces retirement

Dundee defender Darren O’Dea has announced he will retire from full-time football at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old joined the Dark Blues in 2016 and has played 100 times, many as captain of the club but has decided to hang up his boots to pursue a coaching career.

Posting on social media, he said: “I’ve decided to retire from full-time football at the end of the season. It’s been a difficult decision as I feel I have plenty left in the tank but my passion in life is now in another part of football – coaching.

“My path in coaching started four years ago I’ve become obsessed with it. It’s a career I can’t wait to begin.

“I look back on my career with such pride. From growing up at Home Farm in Dublin to fulfilling a dream to play and win leagues and cups at Celtic. And then the biggest honour of my career in playing for my country, Ireland. In between I’ve had the honour of playing for Reading, Ipswich, Leeds, Toronto, Metalurg Donetsk, Blackpool, Mumbai and Dundee.

“Last but not least I want to thank the supporters of each club I played at. Some thought I was good, others maybe rubbish, but I’m pretty sure every supporter that watched me would say I gave 100% every time I played. That’s enough for me.

“It’s been a dream I’ve fulfilled and now on to trying to live my next dream. It’s been a pleasure.”

O’Dea won two Scottish Premier Leagues, a Scottish Cup and a League Cup while with Celtic.

He won 20 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring one goal.