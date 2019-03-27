Dundee killer Charles Little gets 10 years in jail for bow and arrow and knife death

A Dundee man who killed a party-goer in a drug-fuelled kife and bow and arrow attack has been jailed for ten years.

Charles Little, 32, was today sentenced for the killing of 23-year-old labourer Gordon Diduca, which happened in the communal stairwell of Dundonald Court on September 25, 2017.

He will spend eight-and-a-half years in prison and is expected to serve out the rest of his sentence on licence after being descibed as a “danger to the public”.

Little had pleaded guilty to culpable homicide, a reduced charge from the original one of murder, after five days of a jury trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Little had admitted a further three charges including behaving in a threatening and abusive manner by threatening the occupants of Dundonald Court with a bow and arrows, repeatedly striking the door and attempting to force entry.

He had admitted that at the communal staircase of the building, he assaulted Gordon Diduca, Jason Sinclair, Colin Hughes and Mona Elbakoush, threatened them and fired an arrow towards them.

Little also assaulted Jason Sinclair by striking him on the arm with a knife to his injury and permanent disfigurement.

The Crown accepted there had been an element of provocation, after the court heard that Diduca and a friend had threatened Little.

The latter had also been under the influence of Amphetamine, which had exacerbated his personality disorder and was deemed to have caused “diminished responsibility”.

