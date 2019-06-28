BREAKING: Dundee confirm signing of former Rangers midfielder Jamie Ness

Dundee’s summer signing spree continued today when they fixed up midfielder Jamie Ness.

The former Rangers kid has penned a two year deal with the Dark Blues, with an option for a further year to be added.

The 27-year-old has spent the last seven years south of the border with Stoke City, Scunthorpe and Plymouth Argyle, as well as loan spells at Orient and Crewe.

Prior to heading for England, he’d made 18 top team appearances at Rangers.

Ness was a free agent after leaving Plymouth Argyle, but had been interesting a number of clubs.

In opting for Dundee he’s become new boss James McPake’s fifth signing of the close season.

Prior to today’s addition he’d added Declan McDaid, Jordan McGhee, Jordan Marshall and Shaun Byrne.

Josh Todd has also joined up after he’d been signed a pre-contract agreement under previous boss Jim McIntyre.