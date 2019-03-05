BREAKING: Convicted Dundee killer Arran Fender cleared in court of charge of attacking prison officers

A killer has been cleared by a jury of attacking two prison officers while he was on remand waiting to go on trial for murder.

Arran Fender, 33, was cleared after the jury heard one of the prison officers being described as “extremely aggressive” and “belligerent.”

Perth Sheriff Court was shown CCTV footage of a brawl involving Fender and the prison officers within Perth Prison on 5 July 2017.

At the time, Fender was being held on remand on a murder charge and was subsequently found guilty of a reduced charge of culpable homicide.

He is now serving a 12-year sentence for the killing of Gary McMillan, 44, on a Dundee street on May 16 2017.

Fender, from Dundee, had denied severely injuring prison officers Ross Callaghan and Craig Stewart in the Perth jail in a row over him trying to smoke.

