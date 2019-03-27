BREAKING: Coastguard helicopter airlifts person to hospital from Arbroath cliffs

A person has been airlifted to hospital after plunging down cliffs at Arbroath.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 2.30pm on Thursday.

A coastguard spokeswoman said the injured person had been recovered and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee by rescue helicopter.

“We received a call from the ambulance service about a person who had fallen down cliffs at Arbroath,” she said. “A rescue helicopter was called to the area, as well as coastguard crews from Carnoustie and Montrose.

“The lifeboat team from Abroath was also called out.”

The extent of the person’s injuries are not known.

An eyewitness at the Harbour Viewing Point said that the lifeboat and helicopter were both on the scene about a mile from the cliffs.

More on this incident as we get it.