Tuesday, August 31st 2021
Sport / Dundee FC

BREAKING: Celtic star Leigh Griffiths at Dens Park to complete Dundee loan move

By George Cran
August 31, 2021, 10:11 am Updated: August 31, 2021, 10:40 am
Leigh Griffiths
Leigh Griffiths

Dundee are set to complete the loan signing of Celtic star Leigh Griffiths.

The 31-year-old striker was at Dens Park this morning to seal the deal.

The two clubs agreed terms on the loan switch last night and the hitman travelled up to Dundee to meet his new team-mates and complete his medical.

It will be Griffiths’ second spell with the Dark Blues after netting 33 goals in 62 appearances between 2009 and 2011.

