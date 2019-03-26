BREAKING: Brexit WILL happen as petition to revoke Article 50 is rejected

The Government has rejected a petition with more than 5.78 million signatures calling for Brexit to be halted by revoking Article 50.

On the parliamentary petitions website, an official response from the UK Government said: “This Government will not revoke Article 50. We will honour the result of the 2016 referendum and work with Parliament to deliver a deal that ensures we leave the European Union.”

It comes after the Commons Petitions Committee said the petition would be debated by MPs on April 1.

The committee said it was “the most signed petition ever received on the House of Commons and Government petitions site”.