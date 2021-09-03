Armed police at Rosyth hotel incident as man arrested

Armed police with sniffer dogs are said to be at two separate locations in Rosyth.

Eyewitnesses reported numerous police with weapons, along with dogs at the Hillpark Hotel in Heath Road.

Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested.

They said there was no threat to the wider community.

‘All kicking off’

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police attended at an address in Heath Road, Dunfermline around 6.10pm