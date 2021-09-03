News / Local / Fife Armed police at Rosyth hotel incident as man arrested By Lindsey Hamilton September 3, 2021, 9:13 pm Updated: September 3, 2021, 10:10 pm Armed police are reported to be near to the Hillpark Hotel in Rosyth. Armed police with sniffer dogs are said to be at two separate locations in Rosyth. Eyewitnesses reported numerous police with weapons, along with dogs at the Hillpark Hotel in Heath Road. Police Scotland confirmed a man had been arrested. Police at the incident They said there was no threat to the wider community. ‘All kicking off’ A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police attended at an address in Heath Road, Dunfermline around 6.10pm Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe