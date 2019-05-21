BREAKING: Annalise Johnstone murder trial verdict – NOT PROVEN

Jurors in the Annalise Johnstone murder trial have returned a verdict of “not proven” against the accused, her brother.

Jordan Johnstone, 25, went on trial at the High Court in Livingston, accused of murdering his younger sister at the Maggie Wall witch memorial, near Dunning, in the early hours of May 10, last year.

Jurors returned a verdict of not proven to the murder charge today after two weeks of graphic and often disturbing evidence.

Johnstone took the witness stand and claimed his former co-accused Angela Newlands killed his sister.

More to follow.