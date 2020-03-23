Alex Salmond acquitted of all charges against him by high court jury

Alex Salmond has been cleared of sexual offences against nine women following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Mr Salmond had said he was innocent of all the charges against him throughout the two-week trial.

Giving evidence, he said the claims made about his alleged conduct were “deliberate fabrications for a political purpose” or “exaggerations”.

And he said had “never attempted to have non-consensual sexual relations with anyone in his entire life”.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12 charges and returned a not proven verdict on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape.

The complainers alleged the assaults took place over a six-year period while he was in office.

The charges spanned a period between June 2008 and November 2014, with an allegation of sexual assault from a tenth complainer dropped against him during the trial.

When the court reconvened on Monday morning, judge Lady Dorrian said that two members of the jury had been discharged due to ill health, understood to be linked to coronavirus pandemic.

The jury therefore continued its deliberations with only 13 members rather than 15.

More to follow.